Milwaukee Bucks (16-6, second in the Eastern Conference) vs. Orlando Magic (5-19, 15th in the Eastern Conference)

Orlando, Florida; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Orlando aims to end its eight-game slide when the Magic play Milwaukee.

The Magic have gone 2-14 against Eastern Conference teams. Orlando is 2-9 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Bucks have gone 10-4 against Eastern Conference opponents. Milwaukee is fifth in the Eastern Conference scoring 112.7 points per game and is shooting 46.0%.

TOP PERFORMERS: Paolo Banchero is scoring 21.8 points per game and averaging 6.5 rebounds for the Magic. Franz Wagner is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Orlando.

Giannis Antetokounmpo is scoring 31.8 points per game with 11.2 rebounds and 5.5 assists for the Bucks. Brook Lopez is averaging 15.5 points and 6.0 rebounds while shooting 50.9% over the past 10 games for Milwaukee.

LAST 10 GAMES: Magic: 1-9, averaging 104.7 points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks per game while shooting % from the field. Their opponents have averaged 117.2 points per game.

Bucks: 6-4, averaging 113.7 points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks per game while shooting % from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.7 points.

INJURIES: Magic: Jonathan Isaac: out (knee), Mo Bamba: out (back), Wendell Carter Jr.: out (foot), Chuma Okeke: out (knee), Gary Harris: out (hamstring), Jalen Suggs: out (ankle).

Bucks: Serge Ibaka: out (illness), MarJon Beauchamp: out (illness), Giannis Antetokounmpo: out (knee), Jrue Holiday: out (knee), Khris Middleton: out (reconditioning), Joe Ingles: out (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.