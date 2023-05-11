Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

BALTIMORE — Dean Kremer pitched six scoreless innings and the Baltimore Orioles edged the Tampa Bay Rays 2-1 on Wednesday night.

The Orioles took two of three in a series between the top two teams in the American League. They trail Tampa Bay by 4 1/2 games in the AL East.

Kremer (4-1) allowed four hits and the Orioles broke through for two runs in the sixth. After allowing a walk and a double, Yonny Chirinos (1-1) committed a pitch clock violation with the count 3-1 on Ryan Mountcastle. That walk loaded the bases with nobody out.

Adam Frazier grounded into a forceout to score the game's first run, and Austin Hays followed with an RBI single.

Baltimore closer Félix Bautista threw 29 pitches in Tuesday night's win, but the Orioles were able to finish this game without him. Austin Voth got four outs before allowing Wander Franco's RBI single in the eighth. Danny Coulombe then struck out pinch-hitter Randy Arozarena and Harold Ramírez.

Yennier Cano pitched a perfect ninth for his third save.

Kremer lowered his ERA to 4.97. After a rough start to the season, he's allowed one run over his past two starts against Atlanta and Tampa Bay. The Orioles won both games.

Jalen Beeks pitched the first two innings as the opener for the Rays, then Chirinos worked the next five.

FAMILY OCCASION

Orioles manager Brandon Hyde said he'll miss Saturday night's game against Pittsburgh to go to his daughter's graduation at Syracuse. Bench coach Fredi González will run the team in his absence.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Rays: RHP Tyler Glasnow (left oblique strain) exited his start for Triple-A Durham after one inning with left side soreness.

UP NEXT

The Rays start a four-game series against the Yankees in New York on Thursday night. Drew Rasmussen (3-2) starts for Tampa Bay against Domingo Germán (2-2).

Baltimore has Thursday off before hosting the Pirates. The Orioles send Kyle Bradish (1-1) to the mound Friday night against Johan Oviedo (2-3).

___

Follow Noah Trister at https://twitter.com/noahtrister

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports