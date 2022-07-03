Baltimore Orioles (35-44, fifth in the AL East) vs. Minnesota Twins (45-36, first in the AL Central)

Minneapolis; Sunday, 2:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Tyler Wells (6-4, 3.23 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, 43 strikeouts); Twins: Devin Smeltzer (4-1, 2.86 ERA, 1.01 WHIP, 31 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Twins -169, Orioles +145; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Baltimore Orioles hit the road against the Minnesota Twins looking to stop a four-game road slide.

Minnesota has gone 25-17 at home and 45-36 overall. The Twins have the seventh-best team on-base percentage in MLB play at .322.

Baltimore is 35-44 overall and 17-27 on the road. The Orioles have a 19-31 record in games when they have allowed at least one home run.

The matchup Sunday is the seventh time these teams square off this season. The Twins have a 4-2 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Luis Arraez has 12 doubles, a triple and four home runs for the Twins. Byron Buxton is 7-for-32 with a double, two triples, two home runs and five RBI over the past 10 games.

Trey Mancini has a .279 batting average to rank fourth on the Orioles, and has 14 doubles, a triple and seven home runs. Cedric Mullins is 13-for-37 with four RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Twins: 6-4, .263 batting average, 2.22 ERA, outscored opponents by 22 runs

Orioles: 5-5, .224 batting average, 2.63 ERA, outscored opponents by 14 runs

INJURIES: Twins: Trevor Megill: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Jeffers: day-to-day (thumb), Joe Smith: 15-Day IL (trap), Trevor Larnach: 10-Day IL (core), Cody Stashak: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Royce Lewis: 60-Day IL (knee), Bailey Ober: 15-Day IL (groin), Danny Coulombe: 15-Day IL (hip), Miguel Sano: 60-Day IL (knee), Chris Paddack: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jhon Romero: 60-Day IL (biceps), Jorge Alcala: 60-Day IL (elbow), Randy Dobnak: 60-Day IL (finger), Kenta Maeda: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Orioles: Kyle Bradish: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Ramon Urias: 10-Day IL (oblique), Alexander Wells: 60-Day IL (elbow), Chris Ellis: 60-Day IL (shoulder), John Means: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.