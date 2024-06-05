Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

A teenager is not expected to survive the injuries he suffered from being hit by a car while riding a motorized scooter in Lakeville, according to his family.

Maxwell Robert Wilson, 14, of Lakeville, was hit midafternoon Monday at the intersection of 179th Street nd Granby Lane, police said.

Wilson was taken by emergency responders to HCMC, where a ceremony is scheduled for Wednesday afternoon to recognize Wilson being an organ donor, his family said in an online fundraising effort to help cover medical and other expenses.

According to police:

A woman was driving west on 179th with the right of way and hit Wilson in the intersection as he was riding north on Granby Lane.

"This intersection is controlled by stop signs in the north and southbound directions, allowing east and westbound traffic to proceed without traffic control," a police statement read.

The driver was not hurt. Her identity has yet to be released.

Police Cmdr. Bill Gerl said there was no indication that the driver was impaired by drugs or alcohol or distracted while behind the wheel.



