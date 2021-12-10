NEW YORK — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Friday:
Everbridge Inc., down $52.37 to $63.
The company said David Meredith was resigning as CEO and will be replaced on an interim basis by its chief financial officer and chief revenue officer.
Costco Wholesale Corp., up $34.49 to $558.82.
The wholesale club retailer reported earnings that blew past analysts' forecasts.
Oracle Corp., up $13.86 to $102.63.
The maker of business software reported earnings and revenue for its latest quarter that easily surpassed Wall Street's estimates.
Broadcom Inc., up $48.26 to $631.68.
The chip maker reported a strong quarter and issued a sales forecast for its current quarter that was much stronger than Wall Street expected.
Chewy Inc., down $4.54 to $51.76.
The online pet food retailer posted a wider loss in its latest quarter than investors expected.
National Beverage Corp., down 26 cents to $48.26.
The maker of La Croix sparkling water and other beverages reported earnings and revenue that fell short of analysts' forecasts.
Sprinklr Inc., up $1.52 to $15.03.
The enterprise cloud software company issued a strong forecast for its current quarter and raised its full-year outlook.
Bottomline Technologies Inc., up $8.35 to $53.05.
The company, which manages electronic payments and transactions for businesses, is reportedly considering a sale.