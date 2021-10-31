American Airlines canceled more than 1,300 flights this weekend, citing bad weather and staffing issues, the latest service disruption to hit the skies as travel ramps back up.

More than 800 flights were canceled Sunday, according to flight tracking website FlightAware, nearly 30% of the airline's total scheduled departures. A day earlier, more than 540 flights were canceled.

In a Saturday letter to employees, American Airlines Chief Operating Officer David Seymour said that "these few days to close out October will be challenging."

Two days of severe winds in Dallas-Fort Worth last week reduced arrival capacity by more than half, driving a large number of cancellations at DFW, Seymour wrote.

"With additional weather throughout the system, our staffing begins to run tight as crew members end up out of their regular flight sequences," he wrote in the letter. "To make sure we are taking care of our customers and providing scheduling certainty for our crews, we have adjusted our operation for the last few days this month by proactively canceling some flights."

Earlier this month, Southwest Airlines faced multiple days of service disruptions. More than 2,000 flights were canceled, which the airline blamed on weather and air traffic control issues. As passengers look to schedule more trips 20 months into the pandemic, experts have warned that the choppy return to air travel may signal a messy holiday season ahead. Meanwhile, airlines are also preparing for a rush of passengers once the United States reopens its borders, starting Nov. 8, to vaccinated travelers from countries that have been subject to a travel ban.

There is a tight labor market affecting all economic sectors, said Richard Aboulafia, an aviation analyst at Teal Group, but he noted that the "difference with airlines however is that a record drop in demand has been followed by a record recovery."

"That's a recipe for trouble," Aboulafia said in an e-mail to the Post. "Hopefully, it will be resolved by the holidays, but I'm sure there will be more disruptions ahead."

A spokesman for the union representing American Airlines pilots said Sunday that "management is delivering more trick than treat today."

"Management is failing at the most fundamental part of running an airline. Connecting crews to the airplane," Dennis Tajer, spokesman for the Allied Pilots Association, said in an e-mailed statement, adding: "Mother Nature generates a storm and then management fails to connect crews, creating more storm days after."

In the Saturday memo, Seymour said the airline planned to staff up in the coming months, with nearly 1,800 flight attendants returning from various leaves starting Monday and more returning Dec 1. The airline also said it plans to have more than 600 new flight attendant hires start by the end of December.

The airline also said most customers affected by the recent cancellations were rebooked.