A onetime North Dakota prosecutor agreed Thursday to plead guilty to fatally beating his ex-wife in his Minnesota home last summer as she clutched the youngest of their five children.

Anders L. Odegaard, 32, of Warren in northwestern Minnesota, pleaded guilty in Marshall County District Court to second-degree unintentional murder in connection with the beating on Aug. 23 of 31-year-old Carissa Odegaard at his house in the 100 block of S. Division Street.

The plea agreement between the defense and the prosecution calls for the second-degree intentional murder count to be dismissed and for Anders Odegaard to receive a term of 18 1⁄ 3 years.

With credit for time in jail since his arrest, he is expected to serve about 11 1⁄ 3 years in prison and the balance on supervised release. Sentencing is scheduled for Aug. 15.

County Attorney Donald Aandal said at the time charges were filed that Anders Odegaard "was exercising parenting time, and she was retrieving the children to go to church" when the assault occurred.

The criminal complaint said Carissa Odegaard was holding the youngest of their children, a 3-year-old boy, during some of the time when she was attacked.

Anders Odegaard was appointed state's attorney in Mercer County, N.D., in June 2021 and was fired three months later, a state's attorney official said. He then worked as a public defender in Stark County but again was fired after three months, according to the official. Following a brief time in private practice in Bismarck, he moved to Warren.

Carissa Odegaard, of East Grand Forks, filed for divorce in April 2021, and it was granted six months later. Their five children, four boys and a girl, ranged in age from 9 to 3.

When the divorce decree took effect, the filing noted, Anders Odegaard was deeply in debt. He owed $103,180 in student loans, $22,650 on a personal loan, and another $32,750 in credit card debt in his name and $34,590 in credit card debt in both their names.

He also was obligated to pay Carissa Odegaard $1,983 a month in child support and was ordered by the court to pay her $11,298 to cover the time since they separated until the divorce took effect. A court hearing in connection with their divorce had been scheduled for Aug. 30.