ANAHEIM, CALIF. – One strike from victory, the Twins let another critical game get away from them in the late innings Saturday night.

No. 9 hitter Magneuris Sierra hit a tying two-run triple past diving left fielder Nick Gordon with two out in the ninth inning, and Taylor Ward hit a walkoff homer off Emilio Pagan two innings later as the Angels went on to stun the Twins 5-3 in 11 innings.

The Angels looked like they were in danger of getting shut out by the Twins pitching staff for the second day in a row, but Shohei Ohtani started the comeback with his 26th home run of the season, just past the glove of the leaping Byron Buxton in the eighth inning. Pitching with a two-run lead in the ninth inning, newly acquired Jorge Lopez gave up a one-out single to Jo Adell, then walked Max Stassi with two out after getting ahead of him 0-2.

Sierra also fell behind 0-2 but lined a ball to the left-field corner that a diving Gordon couldn't catch. The ball went to the wall, allowing the tying runs to score. The Twins did manage to retire Sierra at the plate as he attempted to go for a walkoff inside-the-park home run.

The Twins failed to score in either the 10th or 11th inning. After the Twins caught a huge break in the 10th when Buxton's diving catch resulted in an inning-ending double play, they weren't so lucky in the 11th, when Ward led off with a homer to center off Pagan.

The 58-54 Twins remained 1½ games behind Cleveland, whose six-game winning streak came to an end in Toronto earlier in the day. The Angels improved to 50-64.