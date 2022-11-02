Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

One person was shot and killed and two others critically injured in a stabbing at a house in North St. Paul on Tuesday afternoon.

Police were called to the 2300 block of Shoshone Road in a residential neighborhood on a report of an assault. Officers found "multiple people with life-threatening injuries," North St. Paul police said in a statement.

A man and woman with stab wounds and the man who'd been shot were all taken to the hospital. The shooting victim died in the hospital.

"This is an isolated incident that was contained to this address and there is no threat to the public," the police statement said.

North St. Paul and Maplewood police, the Ramsey County Sheriff's Office and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension were investigating the incident Tuesday night.