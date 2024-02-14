AUSTIN, Texas — One person killed and 10 injured when vehicle crashes into emergency room in Austin, Texas, authorities say.
Most Read
-
Bulk of police force resigns in northern Minnesota's Moose Lake
-
Video of wolf killing northern Minnesota deer becomes political fodder
-
GOP-led House impeaches Homeland Security Secretary Mayorkas — by one vote — over border management
-
Meghan Markle to host new podcast for Minneapolis-based company
-
Fish house breaks through ice into Prior Lake, refreezes in place