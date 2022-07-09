LOUISVILLE, KY. – One out from completing a big comeback Saturday night, the Saints couldn't finish the job.

Juniel Querecuto hit a pinch-hit, two-run homer off Ian Hamilton with two out in the 10th inning, giving the Louisville Bats a 10-9 victory over the Saints.

Curtis Terry hit an RBI double in the 10th inning, then came around on Roy Morales' run-scoring single in the top of the inning to give the Saints a 9-7 lead.

Hamilton retired the first two batters quickly in the bottom of the 10th, but Ronnie Dawson's two-out RBI single pulled the Bats within a run. Querecuto then blasted his fifth home run of the year.

Louisville led 7-2 after getting four runs in the seventh inning. But the Saints responded with four runs of their own in he eighth before tying it in the ninth on Jake Cave's sacrifice fly.

Eight Saints players drove in one run each. Leadoff hitter Michael Helman had three hits and No. 9 hitter John Andreoli had a solo home run and scored three times.