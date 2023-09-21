Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

One man was shot to death and another wounded in a shooting outside a north Minneapolis bar Wednesday night, officials said.

The gunfire occurred about 9 p.m. next to the 4th Street Saloon in the 300 block of West Broadway, police said. No arrests have been announced.

Officers arrived, saw a wounded 29-year-old man and provided immediate aid, but he died at the scene, according to police.

In the meantime, police learned that another man showed up at HCMC with what is being described as a noncritical wound.

"Preliminary information indicates that a verbal altercation outside escalated to gunfire," police said in a statement.

Officers taped off the saloon parking lot and were interviewing people Wednesday night, said police Sgt. Garrett Parten. Police do not believe there is an ongoing threat to the public, Parten added.

The names of both victims have yet to be released.

There have been 45 homicides in Minneapolis so far this year, according to a Star Tribune database. That compares with 67 in the city at this time in 2022.

Anyone with information about Wednesday's shooting is encouraged by police to call CrimeStoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477). Tips may be submitted electronically at www.CrimeStoppersMN.org. All tips are anonymous and persons providing information leading to an arrest and conviction may be eligible for a reward.