One man was killed and another injured in a shooting Tuesday evening in Brooklyn Park.

Police responded a little after 5 p.m. to a report of someone shot along a sidewalk at the intersection of 73rd and Zane avenues north. Police found two men with gunshot wounds, and first responders pronounced one of them dead at the scene, Patrol Sgt. Mark Bergeron said.

The second man was transported to a hospital, Bergeron said. No arrests have been made and the investigation continues.

Witnesses told police that people ran from the scene, the sergeant said, noting that he does not believe there is any further danger to the public.

"It appears like it wasn't just a random shooting," he said.

Police were still investigating and the road at the scene was closed off as of 7 p.m., Bergeron added. The man who was killed has not been identified.