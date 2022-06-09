A person in a pickup truck died in a fiery crash Thursday morning on Hwy. 95 east of North Branch in Chisago County and authorities shut down the highway to investigate.

Early indications are that the driver of a Ford Ranger traveling south on Sunrise Road in Sunrise Township blew a stop sign and collided with a semitrailer truck headed east on Hwy. 95, the State Patrol said.

Both vehicles caught on fire after hitting each other about 6:43 a.m., the patrol said.

One person in the Ranger was found dead at the scene, but the patrol did not say if that person was the driver. There was no word about any other injuries.

The highway was shut down between Keystone Avenue near North Branch and 375th Street, 4 miles west of Taylors Falls for several hours, but as of 11:30 a.m. had reopened, the Minnesota Department of Transportation said.