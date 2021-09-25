One person died and four were injured, two of them critically, Saturday morning in a crash in Andover.

According to the Anoka County Sheriff's Office, first responders were called to the 16400 block of County Road 7 just after 10 a.m. after a northbound passenger vehicle and southbound pickup truck collided.

The driver of the passenger vehicle died at the scene, while two passengers were critically injured, the Sheriff's Office said.

Two people in the pickup truck were taken to a hospital with noncritical injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.