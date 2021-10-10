A woman in her 20s is dead and another 14 people are wounded following a shootout in a St. Paul bar.

Shortly after midnight on Sunday, police said people began "frantically" calling 911 and begging for help. Police arrived to a chaotic scene at Seventh Street Truck Park, a busy bar on the 200 block of Seventh Street West, to find more than a dozen gunshot victims.

"My heart breaks for the woman who was killed, her loved ones and everyone else who was in that bar this morning," said St. Paul Chief of Police Todd Axtell in a statement. "In an instant, they found themselves caught in a hellish situation. I want them to know that we have the best investigators in the country, and we won't stop until we find the people responsible for this madness. We will do our part to hold them accountable."

No arrests have been made and the 32nd homicide for the city so far this year remains under investigation.

Police spokesman Steve Linders said the department is putting in all resources to find the suspects responsible for this "deeply tragic" and highly unusual shooting for St. Paul. Despite the location of the shooting near downtown in a busy entertainment district just south of the Xcel Energy Center, Linders said he doesn't recall any recent calls for police service to Seventh Street Truck Park.

"It's just not on our radar as a spot where we see this type of thing," Linders said. "We don't see this type of thing anywhere."

Linders said his partner in the department for 15 years "can't remember anything like this in her tenure."

"We have a very busy bar, a lot of people just enjoying themselves and then we had a few individuals who decided to pull out guns and pull the trigger indiscriminately, with no regard for human life. And I think about the poor woman who was just out enjoying herself. One minute she's dancing, smiling and laughing, and the next she's dying in friend's arms. It's nothing short of a tragedy."

