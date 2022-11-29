Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

A minivan driver was killed in a two-vehicle crash Monday in western Minnesota.

Jean Margaret Miller, 69, of Clarkfield, died in the crash that happened at about 7:20 a.m. at the intersection of Hwy. 59 and 280th Avenue in Lisbon Township in Yellow Medicine County, the State Patrol said.

Miller was heading north on Hwy. 59 and a Pontiac was going east on 280th Avenue when the vehicles collided in the intersection and rolled into the ditch north of Clarkfield, the State Patrol said.

Miller was wearing a seat belt but died at the scene, the patrol said.

The driver of the Pontiac, a 36-year-old woman, was taken to North Memorial Health Hospital in Robbinsdale with critical injuries. A 6-year-old boy in the car was taken to a hospital in Granite Falls, Minn., with non-life-threatening injuries, the patrol said.