One man was fatally shot in Minneapolis' Cedar-Riverside neighborhood late Thursday, and two other men were injured.

The shooting took place about 11:30 p.m. in the vicinity of 15th Street and 5th Avenue S., according to media reports.

A preliminary investigation showed that somebody in a vehicle shot at three men who were in another vehicle. The shots struck the men, killing one of them and injuring the two others, WCCO-TV reported.

Police said they believe those involved knew each other and that it was a targeted shooting, according to the station.

No arrests have been made.