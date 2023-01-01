Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

One person is dead and another seriously injured after a snowmobile crash in Isanti County early Sunday.

Deputies from the Isanti County Sheriff's Office responded at 12:50 a.m. to a report of a single-vehicle snowmobile crash at the 2500 block of Paradise Trail NW, according to a sheriff's office news release.

The adult male driver was pronounced dead at the scene. The adult female passenger was transported to Mercy Hospital, where she remained in critical condition Sunday morning, according to sheriff's office Capt. John Elder.

The Isanti Fire District and Police Department assisted at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation by the sheriff's office, including whether alcohol or speed played a role, Elder said. Preliminary information indicates the two rode the snowmobile briefly onto Lake Francis, then struck a tree upon exiting the lake, according to the release.