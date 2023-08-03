Tap the bookmark to save this article.

One man is dead and another man was injured in a shooting late Wednesday in the North End neighborhood in St. Paul.

Police went to the 90 block of Manitoba Avenue W. about 11 p.m. after getting a call about a shooting. Officers found a man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound to the head. Paramedics arrived at the scene and pronounced the man dead, said Sgt. Mike Ernster with St. Paul police.

The name of the man has not been released.

A second victim who was grazed by a bullet was taken to Regions Hospital. His condition was not immediately known, Ernster said.

Investigators are interviewing possible witnesses as they try to learn what led up to the city's 21st homicide of the year.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the St. Paul Police Department Homicide Unit at 651-266-5650.