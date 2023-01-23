Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

A woman was killed and four other people were hurt in a head-on crash Saturday night in rural Stearns County, the State Patrol said.

The patrol identified the deceased as Lana Tibodeau, 50, of Windom, Minn.

Tibodeau was heading east on Hwy. 23 and a driver of a cargo van was heading west on the highway when the vehicles collided head-on near County Road 23 west of Richmond, the patrol said.

Tibodeau, who was wearing a seat belt, was pronounced dead at the scene. A 15-year-old boy in her car was injured and taken to St. Cloud Hospital, the patrol said.

The cargo van driver and his two passengers were hurt in the crash, which happened at about 8:20 a.m. They were taken to a hospital with noncritical injuries, the patrol said.

Alcohol did not appear to have been a factor in the crash, the patrol said.