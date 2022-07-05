A 17-year-old boy is dead and a 16-year-old wounded after a shooting Tuesday evening in Minneapolis' Stevens Square neighborhood.

Officers responded to a report of a shooting about 6:25 p.m. on S. Nicollet Avenue at 18th Street and found the 17-year-old with life-threatening wounds, according to a statement from Minneapolis police. He was taken to a HCMC, where he died.

The 16-year-old also was taken to HCMC with "potentially life-threatening gunshot wounds," the statement said.

A preliminary investigation indicates the confrontation was between people who knew each other, in the lobby of an apartment building.

According to a Star Tribune database, this is the 46th homicide of the year in Minneapolis.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Minnesota at 800-222-TIPS (8477).