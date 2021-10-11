A 21-year-old was arrested in St. Anthony a day after a woman using a mobility scooter was fatally hit by an SUV as police were responding to an overdose just a block away in north Minneapolis.

Police responded to a report of an overdose at a parking lot at the 700 block of W. Broadway about 2:30 p.m. Monday, according to a news release from the Minneapolis Police Department. As an officer was helping, the hit-and-run occurred a block over at the intersection of N. Aldrich Avenue and W. Broadway.

The victim was southbound on Aldrich and attempting to cross Broadway when a white SUV heading west struck her. The vehicle did not stop and is possibly a Jeep Cherokee with significant damage to the front, according to the release.

The 21-year-old was booked into the Hennepin County jail on probable cause of murder, Minneapolis police said in a statement Tuesday. The white SUV believed to be involved in the fatal hit and run was located Tuesday morning on Hwy. 100 in Brooklyn Park.

The victim was transported to North Memorial Health Hospital, where she died. The person suffering from the overdose was also transported to the hospital for treatment.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office will release the identity of the hit-and-run victim and cause of death.

