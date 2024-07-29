NEW YORK — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes on Monday:
ON Semiconductor Corp., up $8.10 to $78.27.
The semiconductor components maker beat analysts' fiscal second-quarter earnings and revenue forecasts.
Inspire Medical Systems Inc., up $7.82 to $133.61.
The sleep apnea treatment system maker raised its revenue forecast for the year.
Revvity Inc., up $10.44 to $125.59.
The maker of scientific instruments beat analysts' second-quarter financial forecasts.
Guardant Health Inc., up $2.28 to $35.28.
The FDA approved the cancer testing company's Shield blood test for colon cancer screening.
Crown Holdings Inc., up $1.10 to $86.78.
The packaging company announced a $2 billion stock buyback program.
Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp., down $6.01 to $25.42.
The medical device maker cut its earnings forecast for the year.
Enstar Group Ltd., down $21.14 to $327.17.
A group led by Sixth Street will buy the investment holding company for about $5.1 billion.
Palantir Technologies Inc., down 10 cents to $27.08.
The software company signed a multi-year contract with Tree Energy Solutions.