NEW YORK — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes on Monday:

ON Semiconductor Corp., up $8.10 to $78.27.

The semiconductor components maker beat analysts' fiscal second-quarter earnings and revenue forecasts.

Inspire Medical Systems Inc., up $7.82 to $133.61.

The sleep apnea treatment system maker raised its revenue forecast for the year.

Revvity Inc., up $10.44 to $125.59.

The maker of scientific instruments beat analysts' second-quarter financial forecasts.

Guardant Health Inc., up $2.28 to $35.28.

The FDA approved the cancer testing company's Shield blood test for colon cancer screening.

Crown Holdings Inc., up $1.10 to $86.78.

The packaging company announced a $2 billion stock buyback program.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp., down $6.01 to $25.42.

The medical device maker cut its earnings forecast for the year.

Enstar Group Ltd., down $21.14 to $327.17.

A group led by Sixth Street will buy the investment holding company for about $5.1 billion.

Palantir Technologies Inc., down 10 cents to $27.08.

The software company signed a multi-year contract with Tree Energy Solutions.