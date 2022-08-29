Opinion editor's note: Star Tribune Opinion publishes a mix of national and local commentaries online and in print each day. To contribute, click here.

•••

Twenty years ago, on a lark, and in order to fulfill a bucket-list wish I didn't realize I had, I applied for a job at the Minnesota State Fair.

Teens, teachers and university students made up the vast inexperienced bulk of amateurs like me who filled the typical fair positions of ticket taker, doughnut fryer, cookie bagger and sweet-corn shucker.

Crazy flavored Rice Krispies Treats and deep-fried candy bars took center stage on the food court that year. Both stuck to my tennis shoes as I trod past their booths and their long, long lines of comestible-thrill seekers.

Sticky shoe bottoms were a big part of the job I'd landed. In an attempt to avoid the hotter, greasier jobs, and fully understanding I had absolutely no business judging animals, art nor raspberry tarts, I'd taken a dart-board approach to jobs via the rather terse descriptions provided by the good people at fair administration and landed a position titled "space checker."

The job description (if I'm remembering correctly) emphasized "people skills" and the ability to stay on one's feet for 12 hours a day "checking" all the different spaces the administration had rented out for the duration. Individual contracts between "The Fair" and: tractor sellers, Ginsu Knife hawkers, snake exhibitors, haunted-house purveyors and local radio station announcers filled a half-dozen four-drawer filing cabinets, ready to be perused by ever-vigilant space checkers intent on doing their checking. We were even given a measuring tape to measure booth lengths (think open-air souvenir stands that tended to expand overnight) and a decibel-reader to document noise nuisance levels near blaring radio station speakers.

Handed a couple fluorescent-green "STAFF" T-shirts (one to wear, one to wash) and a lumpy, greasy walkie-talkie, I set out for my first day on the job. As the fair gates swung open, early birds intent on getting the most for their ticket price began to mingle with sleepy 4-Hers waking up on army cots next to prize chickens, sheep, cows, horses and the occasional giant porker.

Venturing out a little early, I could pretend that the whole extravagant shebang was coming to life just for me. Corn dogs awaited my munching. Giant slides awaited my burlapped bottom. Slingshot rides awaited my screaming nausea. Teenagers with chain saws waited to induce a heart attack at me at the ever-steaming haunted mansion, and baby animals, along with their exhausted mothers, waited on me to witness their first tentative steps.

The spell was broken a bit by the constant chatter of my fellow space checker Steve (name changed to protect the innocent) who was a "lifer" — namely fair family superfan — who devoted his vacation time of 12 days to working the fair every year with remarkable passion and devotion, all for $7.50 an hour, the local minimum wage in 2002.

Steve was a great guy chock full of State Fair facts, tales and hidden gems. (I'm looking at you, Steichen's Grocery Store and Deli.) One story involved both a Spiderman and Santa Claus being kicked out in a single day. The fair did not look kindly on private citizens setting up shop without a contract, and no exhibit or business was allowed to have workers roam the sidewalks, streets, barns and food courts. Contracts kept in file cabinets spelled out the dimensions of your space, and within your space dimensions you should remain. Violators were subject to surly space checkers (me and Steve) being summoned to put you in your place. Fluorescent-green T-shirts and greasy walkie-talkies could be pretty intimidating in the right hands. If violators persisted, we were given Polaroid cameras to document violators. "Take that!" giant teddy bear purveyor.

The political candidate booths presented a particular problem. Easy to monitor when peopled by lowly volunteers who smiled and held out red (or blue) bumper stickers that featured the names of the 2002 Senate candidates. But when the actual candidates showed up as advertised on little black chalkboards displayed among the glitzy brochures and less-glitzy party platform lists, all heck threatened to break loose.

Calls would crackle over the walkies that candidate "X" was glad-handing well into the crowd and violating the "must-be-within-arms-length-of-booth" rule stated clearly in their contract. "Don't make me look it up in one of half a dozen large filing cabinets and show you!" Steve and I said to each other.

It didn't take long for Steve and I to discern that we tended to each be annoyed, and a little disgusted, by one Senate candidate over the other, for ignoring our pleas to stick close to their respective booths. Steve accused me (lightheartedly) of being soft on Candidate "X," and I retorted that Candidate "Y" was clearly a bigger scofflaw and needed to be checked back into his space more decidedly.

Aware of our obvious biases now, and facing 11 and a half more days of policing arm-length infractions, we came up with a plan to alternate policing of candidates and promised each other to take a serious look at our personal biases, then make valiant attempts to remain aware thereof, in a spirit of good faith and goodwill toward our political opposites. Really.

Seven weeks after Steve and I measured our last booth and hopped on our last garbage truck to run crowd interference, a small plane crash killed out one of the candidates who Steve and I had become so very familiar with. The Senate campaign, thrown into chaos and unexpected contention, heated up mightily and ended as the proverbial "knife fight in a phone booth," a phrase that resonates 20 years later even as a whole generation has grown up without ever stepping foot inside a phone booth.

Despite the drama and intensity of that election, I'm fond of remembering my time walking the Great Minnesota Get-Together with my new friend and spirit guide Steve for 12 days in the fall of 2002. It was a time of intense political contention that still allowed us to practice good faith and goodwill toward our political opposites. May this year's fair mark a rebirth of that kind of spirit at our beloved fair and across this great state.

David Leussler lives in Minneapolis.