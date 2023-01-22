SUNRIRSE, FLA. – Brandon Duhaime and his dad, Trevor, were in the stands watching Panthers games while Duhaime grew up in Florida.

Trevor Duhaime was back in the arena on Saturday and so was his son, but their vantage points weren't the same anymore: The younger Duhaime was now on the other side of the boards.

"It makes it that much cooler," Duhaime said.

Wild players had their dads, brothers and other guests join them for the second half of a week-plus road swing, the first trip of its kind hosted by the Wild since they had their fathers accompany them to Vancouver and Edmonton three years ago.

This time, they are visiting the Sunshine State, with a Tuesday showdown against the Lightning in Tampa Bay up next after the group took in the 5-3 loss to Florida at FLA Live Arena while decked out in the Wild's reverse retro jerseys.

But hockey isn't all that's on the itinerary.

Activities such as deep-sea fishing, golf and checking out the horse track were on the schedule for Sunday as well as a team meal overlooking the water. Then in Tampa, they will attend a practice and get a tour of a cigar factory.

"We'll have a good time," Matt Boldy said about hanging out with his dad, Todd.

Ryan Hartman's dad, Craig, attended the Wild's trip in 2020 and still stays in touch with some of the dads.

"We're all kind of the same," Craig Hartman said. "Different words and different backgrounds, but we all came together to have these kids on the ice."

Like his son, Alex, in the NHL, Daniel Goligoski is a veteran when it comes to these bonding excursions.

He's on his 12th or 13th outing.

"Eventually he'll be retiring, and I'll be retiring from the dads trip," Daniel Goligoski said. "I don't think they'll have me keep coming around. Although I should talk to [General Manager] Billy Guerin, see if I can negotiate that."

The get-together was a reunion of sorts for Ryan Reaves and his brother, Jordan; they last saw each other at Jordan's wedding in February.

Jordan Reaves suits up in the Canadian Football League and even though he and his older brother don't play the same sport, they rely on each other and there's an understanding between them as pro athletes.

"His energy is just so contagious," Jordan Reaves said. "You have him in the locker room, right away you're going to raise the morale in that locker room. The boys are going to try to work harder for each other.

"He's a good guy to be around. He's been around the league for 13 years. He knows the ins and outs, and he's a good guy on your team."

Frederick Gaudreau has his dad, Jean-Pierre, tagging along, this after Gaudreau previously was part of a moms trip while with Nashville.

Both have been along for Gaudreau's journey to the NHL, which started after Gaudreau went undrafted.

"They weren't pressuring me," said Gaudreau, who's in his second season with the Wild after also skating for Pittsburgh. "They were just allowing me to follow my heart and if it was hockey, it was hockey. If it would have been something else, it would have been something else. They were just always there with their big heart open for whatever it was."

For these next few days, Gaudreau can show his dad exactly what he achieved with that support.

"It's just a privilege to be able to bring your dad on your day and kind of see what your little kid's dream is and what it is to live it," Gaudreau said. "I feel very fortunate and grateful for that opportunity."