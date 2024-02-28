Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Omaha Mavericks (14-16, 7-8 Summit League) at Saint Thomas Tommies (17-12, 7-7 Summit League)

Saint Paul, Minnesota; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Omaha faces the Saint Thomas Tommies after Frankie Fidler scored 29 points in Omaha's 63-58 loss to the UMKC Kangaroos.

The Tommies are 10-2 on their home court. St. Thomas is 2-3 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Mavericks are 7-8 against Summit League opponents. Omaha ranks seventh in the Summit League with 23.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Fidler averaging 4.9.

St. Thomas' average of 9.0 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.4 more made shots on average than the 8.6 per game Omaha gives up. Omaha averages 9.1 more points per game (74.8) than St. Thomas allows to opponents (65.7).

TOP PERFORMERS: Parker Bjorklund is scoring 13.4 points per game and averaging 4.5 rebounds for the Tommies. Carter Bjerke is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for St. Thomas.

Fidler is averaging 19.8 points and 6.1 rebounds for the Mavericks. Jaeden Marshall is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Omaha.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tommies: 4-6, averaging 71.9 points, 27.7 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 6.9 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.7 points per game.

Mavericks: 4-6, averaging 75.3 points, 32.5 rebounds, 9.9 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.