ST. PAUL, Minn. — Tani Oluwaseyi scored late in the second half to help Minnesota United earn a 1-1 draw with Real Salt Lake on Saturday night.

Real Salt Lake (3-2-2) scored first when Cristian Arango used an assist from Andrés Gómez in the 24th minute to send a header to the top left corner of the net. It was the sixth goal of the season for Arango, who was coming off a second-half hat trick in RSL's 3-1 victory over St. Louis City. He is tied with Lewis Morgan of the New York Red Bulls for the league lead.

Oluwaseyi pulled Minnesota United (3-1-2) even in the 87th minute when he took a pass from Robin Lod and scored his second goal of the season — and career.

Minnesota United was forced to play a man down just two minutes later when midfielder Joseph Rosales was hit with a red card.

Dayne St. Clair finished with four saves for Minnesota United. Zac MacMath saved six shots for Real Salt Lake, which improved to 1-1-2 on the road this season.

Real Salt Lake returns home to play the Columbus Crew on Saturday. Minnesota United will host the Houston Dynamo on Saturday.

