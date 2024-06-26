HOVE, England — Ollie Robinson rewrote the English Championship record books in the wrong way when the test cricketer conceded an astonishing 43 runs off one over for Sussex on Wednesday.

Leicestershire batter Louis Kimber dispatched Robinson for a flurry of sixes and fours, with the punishment made worse because of three no-balls in the over at Hove, near Brighton.

Robinson's unwanted feat came just two days after England spinner Shoaib Bashir conceded 38 runs in an over for Worcestershire, with Surrey's Dan Lawrence blasting him for five straight sixes.

It could have been even worse for paceman Robinson — who has 76 test wickets for England at an economy rate of 2.75 - because the huge-hitting Kimber scored only one run from the Sussex player's last ball.

Batting at No. 8 in Leicestershire's second innings, the 27-year-old Kimber reached only his second county championship century from 62 balls. He was on 191 not out — with 18 fours and 16 sixes — when the players went off for lunch. ___

