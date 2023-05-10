Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

An Olivia man received a nearly 17-year prison term Wednesday afternoon for fatally stabbing a 13-year-old boy while assaulting the teen's mother.

Houston A. Morris, 39, was sentenced in Renville County District Court after pleading guilty to second-degree unintentional murder and second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon in connection with the stabbing of Isaac Hoff on March 24, 2022, in an apartment in Olivia.

With credit for time in jail since his arrest, Morris is expected to serve about 10 years in prison and the balance on supervised release.

In a verified online fundraising campaign started on behalf of Isaac's family, Britany Egge wrote that the teen "will forever be remembered as a hero for his bravery, literally giving up his life to protect those he loved."

According to the charges:

A report of a domestic dispute and someone stabbed in the chest about 6 a.m. sent officers to the apartment in the 800 block of E. Lincoln Avenue.

Police located a wounded Isaac in the home. He was taken by emergency responders to a hospital, where he soon died.

The woman had cuts on her head and hands as well as deep bite marks on one arm.

She told police that she had been in a romantic relationship with Morris for about a year and that he began assaulting her while they argued in a bedroom. Isaac woke up and called 911.

The woman said that after Morris choked her and hit her with multiple objects, she grabbed a knife for protection. The two struggled for control of the knife until Morris seized control of it, swung it toward the woman and stabbed Isaac while the teen was standing behind his mother.