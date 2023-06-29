Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Connor Bedard was the star of the NHL draft on Wednesday in Nashville, going No. 1 overall to the Chicago Blackhawks.

Oliver Moore gets to ride on his coattails.

Moore was the first Minnesotan taken in the draft and probably will be a future teammate of Bedard, as he was chosen by the Blackhawks with the 19th pick.

"Watching him all year, it's unbelievable what he's been able to do," Moore said of Bedard.

The 18-year-old center, who grew up in Mounds View, will play for the Gophers next season,

Moore played prep hockey at Totino-Grace before two seasons at the U.S. National Team Development Program in Ann Arbor, Mich.

He was ranked the eight-best North American prospect. Noted for his outstanding speed and playmaking, the 5-11, 195-pounder had 31 goals and 44 assists for 75 points in 61 games for the U.S. national under-18 team last season.

During the IIHF under-18 men's world championship in April, Moore contributed four goals and five assists in seven games to help the United States nab gold. He was invited by USA Hockey to the World Junior Summer Showcase, which is an evaluation for the next World Junior Championship.

The second Minnesota taken Wednesday was Charlie Stramel, who went to the Wild at No. 21. Stramel, from Rosemount, is a rising sophomore center at Wisconsin.