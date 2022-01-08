STONY BROOK, N.Y. — Elijah Olaniyi and Tykei Greene scored 16 points apiece as Stony Brook defeated Maine 80-72 on Saturday.

Anthony Roberts added 15 points for the Seawolves. Greene also had nine rebounds.

Frankie Policelli had 14 points for Stony Brook (9-5, 1-0 America East Conference), which earned its sixth consecutive home victory.

Sam Ihekwoaba scored a season-high 22 points and had nine rebounds for the Black Bears (3-10, 0-2), who have now lost four consecutive games. Ja'Shonte Wright-McLeish added 15 points. Maks Klanjscek had 13 points.

