SEATTLE — Olivia Van der Jagt scored in the fifth minute of stoppage time to give OL Reign a 1-0 victory over the San Diego Wave on Saturday night.

OL Reign's first home match of the National Women's Soccer League season was played in front of 9,219 fans at Lumen Field.

Van der Jagt grew up in Seattle and played for the University of Washington before getting drafted by OL Reign in 2022. It was the second winning goal the midfielder has scored in stoppage time.

After a scoreless first half, both teams had good chances but couldn't find the back of the net due to some quality saves from both goalkeepers.

Early in the second half, San Diego forward Alex Morgan had a shot in the box that was blocked by goalkeeper Phallon Tullis-Joyce. The rebound fell to Jaedyn Shaw, and Tullis-Joyce dove backward to save her second attempt.

Wave goalkeeper Kailen Sheridan finished with four saves, including two big stops in the 74th and 78th minutes.

The Reign improved to 2-1-0, and San Diego dropped to 2-1-0.

NJ/NY GOTHAM 2, PRIDE 0

Stoppage-time goals from Lynn Williams and Midge Purce gave Gotham the win at Exploria Stadium in Orlando, Florida.

The goals set and then reset the NWSL record for the latest goals to ever be scored.

Gotham got on the board in the 10th minute of stoppage time on Purce's penalty kick, which came after a lengthy Video Assistant Referee review for a handball in the box. Purce has two goals and two assists this season.

Williams added a second goal seven minutes later, finishing from a tight angle.

Gotham improved to 2-1-0 and the Pride fell to 0-3-0.

SPIRIT 2, COURAGE 1

The Washington Spirit earned a road win against the North Carolina Courage thanks to early pressure in both halves and goals from Trinity Rodman and Ashley Hatch.

In the seventh minute, Rodman intercepted pass at the top of the 18-yard box and unleashed a shot that slid into the upper right corner of the goal.

Kerolin tied it in 43rd minute, scoring her second penalty in two matches.

Ashley Hatch put Washington ahead in the 50th minute, scoring from the penalty spot. It was her third goal of the season.

Fifteen-year-old Chloe Ricketts made her NWSL debut for the Spirit and nearly added a third goal, but her shot in stoppage time went just wide.

The Spirit improved to 2-0-1. North Carolina is 1-2-0.

RED STARS 4, CURRENT 2

Penelope Hocking scored twice and the Chicago Red Stars won for the first time this season, beating the Kansas City Current on Saturday in Bridgeview, Illinois.

It was Chicago's first game without Mallory Swanson, who tore the patella tendon in her left knee while playing for the U.S. national team against Ireland last Saturday in Austin, Texas.

Swanson had surgery Tuesday and there was no timeline for her return, although it was unlikely she'd be back in time for the Women's World Cup this summer.

Kansas City (0-3-0) has just two goals this season.

Chicago (1-2-0) went up early on Ella Stevens' goal in the fourth minute. Hocking scored in the 49th to give the Red Stars a 2-0 lead.

Hocking scored her second in the 67th minute after Kansas City goalkeeper A.D. Franch gave the Red Stars a 4-0 lead with an own goal.

The Current avoided the shutout with Debinha's goal in the 74th. Mimmi Larsson added another in stoppage time.

ANGEL CITY 2, RACING 2

After trailing by two goals at halftime, Angel City FC responded with goals from Savannah McCaskill and Katie Johnson to earn a draw at home against Racing Lousiville.

In front of more than 18,000 fans at BMO Stadium in Los Angeles, Racing Louisville (0-0-3) took the lead on a penalty kick by Savannah DeMelo in the third minute. Forward Kirsten Davis scored again in the 32nd on a shot from the top of the box.

Johnson sparked the comeback for Angel City (1-1-1) with a goal in the 68th minute, connecting with a McCaskill free kick.

In the 88th minute, rookie Alyssa Thompson set up the tying goal. Thompson, who subbed on after playing 90 minutes with the U.S. national team earlier this week, hit a cross that Louisville couldn't clear. It fell to McCaskill, who spun and volleyed it into the left corner of the goal.

