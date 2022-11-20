Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

BOSTON — Chisom Okpara scored 24 points as Harvard beat Siena 69-59 on Sunday night.

Okpara added eight rebounds for the Crimson (4-1). Chris Ledlum scored 18 points while shooting 8 of 11 from the field and 2 for 4 from the line, and added four steals. Samuel Silverstein recorded 13 points and shot 5 of 7 from the field and 3 for 4 from the line.

Andrew Platek finished with 15 points for the Saints (2-2). Jackson Stormo added 12 points and six rebounds for Siena. In addition, Jared Billups finished with nine points.

NEXT UP

Harvard's next game is Friday against Loyola Chicago at home, and Siena plays Florida State on Thursday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.