OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma's governor signs the strictest abortion ban in U.S., ending the procedure in the state with few exceptions.
Most Read
-
Texas gunman was bullied as a child, grew increasingly violent, friends say
-
Trump said to have reacted approvingly to Jan. 6 chants about hanging Pence
-
Minnesota leaders' response to Texas school shooting shows political divide over guns
-
Beto O'Rourke interrupts briefing, echoing US debate on guns
-
Governor: Texas gunman said he was going to shoot up school