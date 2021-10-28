McALESTER, Okla. — Oklahoma resumes lethal injections after 6-year moratorium, executes man for 1998 killing of prison cafeteria worker.
Most Read
-
Mpls. council president files ethics complaint over chief's news conference
-
Three people found dead in Farmington home; suspect arrested at scene
-
Judge's incompetency ruling in Maple Grove triple killing cites mental illness, energy drink abuse
-
Environmental justice group sues Minneapolis to halt Upper Harbor Terminal redevelopment
-
Big Ten Power Ranking: Who's No. 2 after Penn State's shocking loss?