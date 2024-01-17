Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

EDMONTON, Alberta — Ryan McLeod had a goal and assist as the Edmonton Oilers rallied past the Toronto Maple Leafs 4-2 on Tuesday night for their franchise-record 11th consecutive victory.

Leon Draisaitl, Derek Ryan and Evan Bouchard also scored for the Oilers (24-15-1), who are 19-3-0 in their last 22 games.

Auston Matthews and Morgan Rielly each had a goal for the Maple Leafs (21-13-8), who have lost four straight.

Toronto got off to a terrific start, scoring on its first shift just 27 seconds in. Mitch Marner sent a pass to Matthews, who rifled in his NHL-leading 34th goal of the season before Oilers goalie Stuart Skinner could get across the crease.

The Maple Leafs almost added to that lead just over a minute later as Tyler Bertuzzi redirected a shot that rang off the post.

