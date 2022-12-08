Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Minnesota Wild (13-9-2, third in the Central Division) vs. Edmonton Oilers (14-12-0, fourth in the Pacific Division)

Edmonton, Alberta; Friday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Edmonton Oilers host the Minnesota Wild after Ryan Nugent-Hopkins scored two goals in the Oilers' 8-2 win over the Arizona Coyotes.

Edmonton has a 14-12-0 record overall and an 8-7-0 record on its home ice. The Oilers have gone 15-4-0 when scoring three or more goals.

Minnesota has a 6-4-1 record on the road and a 13-9-2 record overall. The Wild have a 6-2-1 record in games they score at least one power-play goal.

The matchup Friday is the fifth meeting between these teams this season. The Wild won 5-3 in the last matchup.

TOP PERFORMERS: Connor McDavid has 22 goals and 26 assists for the Oilers. Leon Draisaitl has scored nine goals with seven assists over the past 10 games.

Matthew Boldy has scored nine goals with nine assists for the Wild. Kirill Kaprizov has seven goals and nine assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Oilers: 6-4-0, averaging 3.7 goals, 6.7 assists, 3.3 penalties and 7.1 penalty minutes while giving up 3.4 goals per game.

Wild: 6-4-0, averaging 3.7 goals, 6.6 assists, 4.5 penalties and 11.3 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game.

INJURIES: Oilers: Evander Kane: out (wrist), Warren Foegele: out (undisclosed), Oscar Klefbom: out (shoulder), Mike Smith: out (undisclosed), Ryan McLeod: out (undisclosed).

Wild: Ryan Hartman: out (upper-body), Jonas Brodin: day to day (lower-body).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.