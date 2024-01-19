Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

EDMONTON, Alberta — Warren Foegele had two goals, Leon Draisaitl had a goal and three assists and the Edmonton Oilers rallied to beat the Seattle Kraken 4-2 on Thursday night to extend their winning streak to a franchise-record 12 games.

Zach Hyman also scored for Edmonton, and Stuart Skinner stopped 25 shots. The Oilers have gone 20-3-0 in their last 23 games to improve to 25-15-1. They tied the record for the longest winning streak by a Canadian team set by the 1967-68 Montreal Canadiens.

Eeli Tolvanen and Jared McCann scored for Seattle. The Kraken lost their third in a row during the tail end of a six-game trip after a nine-game winning streak.

Seattle started the scoring midway through the opening period when Oliver Bjorkstrand sprang Tolvanen with a long breakaway pass. The Finnish forward beat Stuart Skinner high to the glove side for his 12th of the season.

The Kraken went up 2-0 a few minutes later when McCann picked the top corner for his 18th after a giveaway by Evander Kane.

Edmonton scored 37 seconds into the second. A big rebound on Draisaitl's shot fell to Foegele and he scored his eighth before goalie Joey Daccord could get across.

The Oilers drew even on the power play 4:38 into the second when Draisaitl banked in his 22nd of the season off Daccord. Draisaitl has 10 goal in his last 13 games.

Edmonton added a third goal in a seven-minute span when a backhand pass from Draisaitl sent Foegele in all alone.

The Oilers put the game away with 2:38 remaining while Yanni Gourde served a five-minute major for charging. Connor McDavid sent a pretty backhand across the crease to give Hyman an easy power play tap-in for his 27th of the season. The assist extended McDavid's points streak to 12 games.

Edmonton tied its franchise record with 10 consecutive games allowing two or fewer goals.

Kraken: Host Toronto on Sunday night.

Oilers: At Calgary on Saturday night.

