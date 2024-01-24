Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

EDMONTON, Alberta — Warren Foegele and Evander Kane each had a goal and an assist and the Edmonton Oilers extended their winning streak to 14 games with a 4-1 win over the Columbus Blue Jackets on Tuesday night.

Connor McDavid and Dylan Holloway also scored for the Oilers (27-15-1), who became the seventh team in NHL history to win 14 in a row. The league record for consecutive wins ins 17 by the Pittsburgh Penguin in 1992-93.

Edmonton goalie Stuart Skinner made 27 saves and won his 11th straight game, passing Grant Fuhr for the longest single-season winning streak in Oilers history.

The Oilers are 22-3-0 in their last 25 games and have gone a franchise-record 12 games allowing two or fewer goals.

Dmitri Voronkov scored for the Blue Jackets (14-23-9), who have lost five of their last six games. Elvis Merzlikins finished with 20 saves.

