BOSTON — The crew of a commercial fishing boat recovered a man who had fallen overboard from a tanker and began CPR before the Coast Guard rushed him to shore for medical care, officials said.

The crew of America pulled the man from the water Tuesday morning, and CPR continued aboard a Coast Guard rescue boat that took him to shore where an ambulance was waiting, officials said. The man's condition was not known.

The mayday from the tanker MTM Dublin went out shortly after 4:30 a.m., reporting a crew member had fallen overboard, the Coast Guard said.

The search took place in pitch-dark conditions and rough seas near Boston Harbor, and the America found the crew member after being the first vessel on the scene, said Petty Officer Lyric Jackson, a Coast Guard spokesperson.

From there, the crew member was transferred to a Coast Guard rescue boat that brought him to shore, Jackson said.