NEW YORK — Shohei Ohtani had two hits, stole two bases and added an RBI as the Los Angeles Angels beat the New York Mets 5-3 on Saturday night.

Ohtani had a hard-hit double in the first that left the bat at 109.6 mph, and added a triple in the second inning. He walked in the fourth inning against reliever Phil Bickford, a move that drew boos from the crowd for a second straight night. He was intentionally walked in the ninth, which also drew boos from the crowd.

Ohtani, who leads the majors with 44 home runs, leads the Angels with 19 steals. The slugger also damaged a video panel in right field on a first-inning foul ball that drew a gasp from the fans.

Mickey Moniak hit a long homer and Brandon Drury drove in a pair of runs for Los Angeles, who won its second straight after a four-game losing streak.

Daniel Vogelbach hit his 12th homer and Francisco Lindor extended his hitting streak to 12 games with a single in the fourth inning for the Mets.

Mets slugger Pete Alonso left the game in the eighth inning after getting hit near the back of the neck by reliever José Soriano. Alonso leads the majors, getting hit 17 times this season. After getting up, Alonso exchanged words with Los Angeles catcher Logan O'Hoppe, causing the benches to clear. Alonso was replaced by a pinch-runner.

Before the game Los Angeles general manager Perry Minasian told reporters that Ohtani declined imaging after he left an Aug. 3 start against Seattle after four innings and 59 pitches because of cramping in his pitching hand and fingers. He was removed his start on Wednesday after his 26th pitch and a scan revealed a torn ulnar collateral ligament.

Ohtani has not spoken with the media since the injury was revealed Wednesday. He is remaining in the Angels lineup as the DH and the team said Ohtani hasn't determined whether he will have a second Tommy John surgery.

Ohtani sparked the Angels in the first with a one-out double off Carlos Carrasco (3-8) and came around to score on Drury's single, sliding into home with a nimble slide and immediately jumping up.

Since a brilliant start against Arizona on July 6, Carrasco has allowed 33 earned runs in 29 innings (10.24 ERA).

Los Angeles starter Chase Silseth threw three no-hit innings before leaving the game on a strange play in the fourth. Lindor and McNeil singled. With Vogelbach at the plate, Silseth threw a first-pitch strike, McNeil broke for second, but Lindor remained. O'Hoppe threw to first and Trey Cabbage, who was a late addition to the Angels' lineup, threw across the diamond to try and get Lindor, who had finally broken for third. However, the ball struck Silseth in the head and caromed to the Angels' on-deck circle. The Angels' right-hander initially took a few steps toward third before grabbing his head with his glove and dropping to his knees and eventually onto his stomach on the edge of the grass. Silseth was down for several minutes before leaving the field under his own power with support on each side.

Aaron Loup (2-2) struck out three over 1 2-3 innings to earn the victory. Carlos Estévez earned his 28th save in 30 chances with a scoreless ninth.

THE CHAMPS ARE HERE

Representatives from the Massapequa, New York, international 12-and-under team, the 2023 Little League Softball World Series champions, threw out dual ceremonial first pitches as New York celebrated its second annual Women's Day. Massapequa defeated Pitt County, North Carolina, 5-2 on Aug. 13 to capture New York's first softball world series championship.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Mets: INF Mark Vientos (left wrist inflammation) returned to New York after one rehab game with Triple-A Syracuse after experiencing discomfort with his right big toe. Manager Buck Showalter noted that Vientos' wrist felt fine. … OF Starling Marte (right groin strain) will head to Philadelphia on Monday for physical therapy. Showalter added that the hope remains that Marte will return this season.

Angels: Rookie 1B Logan Schanuel was scratched from the lineup with a case of food poisoning. The 2023 first-round draft pick has hit safely in each of his first seven games since being called up on Aug. 18. He's day to day. … SS Zach Neto (back) continues to do on-field work.

UP NEXT

LHP David Peterson (3-7, 5.59 ERA) pitches for New York on Sunday in the series finale. He has completed six innings just once in his last seven starts. In his first start since July 25, RHP Griffin Canning (7-4, 4.61 ERA) pitches for Los Angeles.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb