COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio's GOP governor vetoes a ban on gender-affirming care and transgender athletes playing girls sports.
Most Read
-
Minnesota student rejects court's $10M malpractice award, opts for new trial
-
Back-to-back crashes halt traffic on frosty Hwy. 169; driver hits Minnetonka squad, runs off
-
Man killed when commercial transport vehicle crashes through Lake of the Woods ice
-
Looking ahead: 10 Minneapolis restaurants we can't wait to get into in 2024
-
New Minnesota state flag? Crow Wing County Board would rather keep the old flag flying