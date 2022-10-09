No. 14 Ohio State overcame a three-goal deficit to edge Wisconsin 4-3 on Saturday in Big Ten men's hockey in Columbus, Ohio.

The Badgers got goals from Jack Horbach, Brock Caufield (power play) and Owen Lindmark (shorthanded) in under a five-minute stretch to take a 3-0 lead at 34 seconds of the second period.

The Buckeyes (4-0, 2-0 Big Ten) scored the next four goals, going ahead on Cole McWard's goal with 4:38 left. Wisconsin (0-2, 0-2) lost 3-1 Friday.

Nonconference

Bemidji State 5, Arizona State 4 (OT): Mitchell Martan's second goal of the game at 4:03 of the extra period enabled the host Beavers (1-1) to split the series with the Sun Devils (1-3). Martan had two goals and an assist.

St. Thomas 3, Alaska 2 (OT): Josh Eernisse's goal at 1:28 into overtime and Aaron Trotter's 34 saves lifted the host Tommies (1-3) over the Nanooks (2-1-1). Mack Byers and Luc Laylin scored in regulation for St. Thomas. Matt Radomsky stopped 13 shots for Alaska.

No. 3 North Dakota 4, Holy Cross 1: Gavin Hain scored twice as the Fighting Hawks swept the visiting Crusaders. Ethan Frisch and Carson Albrecht had the other goals while Jacob Hellsten stopped 19 shots for UND, which won the first game 6-0. Louden Hogg made 20 saves for Holy Cross which got its goal from Charlie Spence with 2:43 left.