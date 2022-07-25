Ohio State, which saw its four-year run as Big Ten football champion end last year when archrival Michigan took the crown, is the unanimous choice to win the 2022 conference title in the 12th annual Cleveland.com preseason poll of media members released Monday.

The Buckeyes received all 36 votes to win the East Division and are tabbed to beat West Division favorite Wisconsin in the Big Ten Championship Game on 31 ballots. Ohio State was picked to top Iowa in the title game on three ballots and the Gophers on two.

Wisconsin received 246 points in the voting to top second-place Iowa (198) and the third-place Gophers (162) for the West title. Purdue (153), Nebraska (123), Illinois (65) and Northwestern (61) were picked fourth through seventh in the West.

In the East, Ohio State had 252 points to finish ahead of Michigan (203), Penn State (169) and Michigan State (162). Maryland (104), Rutgers (60) and Indiana (58) followed.

The Buckeyes also dominated the preseason Offensive Player of the Year voting, with quarterback C.J. Stroud landing the top pick with 32 first-place votes and 101 points, followed by teammate and wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba with two first-place votes and 42 points. Wisconsin running back Braelon Allen (37 points) was third. Gophers running back Mohamed Ibrahim, the 2020 Big Ten Running Back of the Year who tore an Achilles' tendon in last year's opener, finished eighth with three points.

Iowa linebacker Jack Campbell got 20 first-place votes and 74 points to top Wisconsin linebacker Nick Herbig (10, 55) for preseason Defensive Player of the Year. Ohio State defensive end Zach Harrison (4, 26) finished third.

Big Ten Football Media Days will be held Tuesday and Wednesday in Indianapolis.

Results from the Cleveland.com preseason Big Ten football poll

WEST DIVISION

1. Wisconsin (31 first-place votes) 246 points

2. Iowa (3) 198

3. Gophers (2) 162

4. Purdue 153

5. Nebraska 123

6. Illinois 65

7. Northwestern 61

EAST DIVISION

1. Ohio State (36) 252

2. Michigan 203

3. Penn State 169

4. Michigan State 162

5. Maryland 104

6. Rutgers 60

7. Indiana 58

BIG TEN CHAMPIONSHIP GAME

Ohio State over Wisconsin (31)

Ohio State over Iowa (3)

Ohio State over Minnesota (2)

PRESEASON OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR

1. C.J. Stroud, QB, Ohio State (32 first-place votes) 101 points

2. Jaxon Smith-Njigba, WR, Ohio State (2) 42

3. Braelon Allen, RB, Wisconsin 37

4. Blake Corum, RB, Michigan 8

5. Aidan O'Connell, QB, Purdue 7

6. TreVeyon Henderson, RB, Ohio State 5

7. Taulia Tagovailoa, QB, Maryland (1) 4

8. Mohamed Ibrahim, RB, Gophers 3

9. (tie) Rakim Jarrett, WR, Maryland 1

9. (tie) Payton Thorne, QB, Michigan State 1

9. (tie) Jayden Reed, WR, Michigan State 1

PRESEASON DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR

1. Jack Campbell, LB, Iowa (20 first-place votes) 74

2. Nick Herbig, LB, Wisconsin (10) 55

3. Zach Harrison, DE, Ohio State (4) 26

4. Riley Moss, CB, Iowa (1) 20

5. Joey Porter Jr., CB, Penn State 8

6. Ji'Ayir Brown, S, Penn State 7

7. (tie) Denzel Burke, CB, Ohio State 3

7. (tie) Tiawan Mullen, CB, Indiana 3

7. (tie) Garrett Nelson, LB, Nebraska 3

7. (tie) J.T. Tuimoloau, DE, Ohio State 3

11. (tie) Junior Colson, LB, Michigan 2

11. (tie) Ronnie Hickman, S, Ohio State 2

11. (tie) P.J. Mustipher, DT, Penn State 2

14. (tie) Xavier Henderson, S, Michigan State 1

14. (tie) Adam Korsak, P, Rutgers 1