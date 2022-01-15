Down double figures in the first half, the Gophers women's basketball team had pushed back. Hard. When Jasmine Powell drove for a score with 6 minutes and 14 seconds left in the third quarter, Minnesota had a one-point lead.

It did not last.

Over the final six minutes of the quarter the Buckeyes outscored the Gophers 21-5. In that run the Buckeyes scored from three, they scored in transition. The run ended with essentially a four-point play thanks to an intentional foul.

That was too much of a hole to climb out of for the Gophers in an 83-75 loss to the Buckeyes that kept them winless at Williams Arena in conference play.

Basically, the Gophers (9-9, 2-4 Big Ten) had no answer for Buckeyes guard Jacy Sheldon, who scored 32 points with seven assists and five rebounds. Sheldon hit 10 of 17 shots overall, two of three three-pointers and 10 of 11 free throws.

She led an efficient attack for Ohio State (13-3, 5-2), which won its fourth straight conference game. The Buckeyes shot 51.8% overall, had a 13-2 edge on bench points and a 12-8 edge on points off turnovers.

Minnesota got 23 points from both Sara Scalia. Deja Winters had 20. Jasmine Powell had 17 points and eight assists.

Taylor Mikesell scored 17 for Ohio State, Rebeka Mikulasikova 11.

The Gophers were still close midway through the first quarter when Powell hit a three-pointer to draw Minnesota within 15-14.

But Minnesota went the final 4:27 of the quarter without a point, and the Buckeyes – who shot nearly 70% – scored the final eight points of the quarter to take a 23-14 lead into the second.

Finally getting some stops — Ohio State shot just 5-for-14 in the second quarter — Scalia had eight points in a 16-6 run to start the quarter that put the Gophers up 30-29 on Scalia's midrange shot off the glass with 3:11 left in the half.

Ohio State pushed the lead back to 36-32 on two free throws by Mikesell. But Rose Micheaux scored on a put-back, then Scalia hit a three in a 5-2 finish to the half that had the Gophers within 38-34 at halftime. Scalia scored 11 of the Gophers' 23 second-quarter points.

The Gophers took a brief lead early in the third quarter on Powell's drive, which put the Gophers up 44-46. But, at the other end, Mikesell hit an unguarded three, the start a difficult end of the quarter for the Gophers.

From the time Powell scored to give the Gophers the lead, until the end of the quarter, the Gophers were outscored 21-5, struggling on offense and on defense both in the half-court and in transition. That put Ohio State up 15, 64-49, entering the fourth.