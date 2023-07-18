COLUMBUS, Ohio — A grand jury indicted Ohio state Rep. Bob Young on misdemeanor domestic violence and assault charges Tuesday — but he has no plans to resign.

Following a fundraising party earlier this month, the Republican lawmaker struck his wife in the face and threw her cellphone into a pool to keep her from calling 911, according to a Summit County sheriff's report. Their young daughter witnessed the incident.

Young's wife then sought ''safe haven'' in Young's brother's home after the alleged assault, according to the report. Young followed her and attempted to enter his brother's home without permission. As the brother tried to keep him from coming in, Young charged him, and during a struggle, fell through a glass door, the report stated.

Neither Young nor his lawyer returned messages seeking comment. He is subject to several protection orders, meaning he cannot be near or make contact with his wife or her brother, according to court documents.

In an emailed statement, Young asserted that he loves his family but that his ''life has been very stressful lately.''

"My behavior, while not criminal, was inappropriate and out of character. I apologize to everyone involved." Young said in the statement following the misdemeanor charges.

The lawmaker also said he will continue his position as lawmaker, despite c alls from his party's leader, House Speaker Jason Stephens, to resign.

