COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio authorities have released bodycam video showing the fatal police shooting of pregnant Black woman Ta'Kiya Young.
Most Read
-
A catch. A kick. A win. Gophers stun Nebraska with clutch plays late
-
Homeless encampments aren't a new Twin Cities phenomenon. But the latest ones are different.
-
Review: Pearl Jam honor lost friends and lost time in first of two St. Paul tour openers
-
Lawsuit: Minnesota inmate died from COVID-19 because prison doctors didn't act
-
How'd that happen? Five things from Gophers shocking win over Nebraska