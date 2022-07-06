Seattle Storm (13-8) at Los Angeles Sparks (10-11)

Los Angeles; Thursday, 10:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Nneka Ogwumike and Breanna Stewart meet when Los Angeles hosts Seattle. Ogwumike ranks fifth in the WNBA averaging 18.7 points per game and Stewart is first in the league averaging 21.3 points per game.

The Sparks have gone - against Western Conference teams. Los Angeles is seventh in the WNBA with 7.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Chiney Ogwumike averaging 1.9 offensive boards.

The Storm are - in Western Conference play. Seattle is fifth in the Western Conference with 32.4 rebounds per game led by Stewart averaging 7.4.

The teams play for the third time this season. The Sparks won the last matchup 85-77 on June 26. Nneka Ogwumike scored 24 points to help lead the Sparks to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nneka Ogwumike is shooting 57.8% and averaging 18.7 points for the Sparks. Lexie Brown is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

Stewart is averaging 21.3 points, 7.4 rebounds and 2.1 steals for the Storm. Jewell Loyd is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Seattle.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sparks: 5-5, averaging 78.8 points, 34.7 rebounds, 20.3 assists, 7.8 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.0 points per game.

Storm: 7-3, averaging 80.5 points, 32.0 rebounds, 22.7 assists, 8.2 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.1 points.

INJURIES: Sparks: None listed.

Storm: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.