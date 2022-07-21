Dallas Wings (11-14, 6-9 Western Conference) at Chicago Sky (20-6, 11-2 Eastern Conference)

Chicago; Friday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Arike Ogunbowale leads Dallas into a matchup with Chicago. Ogunbowale ranks third in the league scoring 19.2 points per game.

The Sky have gone 10-2 at home. Chicago is 5-0 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Wings are 6-6 in road games. Dallas is second in the Western Conference allowing 82.3 points while holding opponents to 45.2% shooting.

The teams play for the second time this season. The Sky won the last meeting 89-81 on July 17, with Kahleah Copper scoring 23 points in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Copper is shooting 45.7% and averaging 14.2 points for the Sky. Candace Parker is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Chicago.

Kayla Thornton is averaging 6.3 points and 5.8 rebounds for the Wings. Ogunbowale is averaging 3.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Dallas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sky: 9-1, averaging 86.0 points, 37.3 rebounds, 24.3 assists, 6.1 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 49.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.5 points per game.

Wings: 4-6, averaging 81.5 points, 32.3 rebounds, 18.3 assists, 7.2 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.2 points.

INJURIES: Sky: None listed.

Wings: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.